With powerful Hurricane Dorian looming, a mandatory evacuation has been issued for visitors to North Carolina’s Dare County on the Outer Banks and a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia.
The mandatory evacuation for all Dare visitors begins Tuesday at noon; a mandatory evacuation for all Dare residents will become effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dare County Emergency Management
said in a statement Monday that “with confidence increasing that Dare County will see significant, life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Dorian,” a state of emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare — including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo — and all unincorporated areas, including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.
Officials encouraged those evacuating to areas north of Dare to travel westbound on U.S. Route 64 to Interstate 95, to help alleviate traffic in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.
Meanwhile in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam
announced a state of emergency shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize extra resources, people and equipment, and it also allows Virginia officials to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with North Carolina.
The hurricane’s impact could include coastal and inland flooding, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.
“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
“I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”
Photos: Hurricane Dorian pounds relentlessly at Bahamas; US mainland braces for hit
Bahamas Tropical Weather
A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
Tim Aylen
Bahamas Tropical Weather
Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
A man stands on a store's roof as he works to prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
APTOPIX Bahamas Hurricane Dorian
Seagulls fly toward a woman feeding them french fries from her car on Taino beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Bahamas Tropical Weather
A car returns to the capital under the previous rain before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
Bahamas Tropical Weather
Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
Tropical Weather
Vero Beach police officers Chayse Hatfield, center, and James Doty talk to resident Todd Dufresne, left, as they notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to members of the media at the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in Miami. The National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts as Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
David Santiago
Hurricane Dorian
Kristen Davis watches the high surf from a boardwalk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with her daughter Addie Davis, 4, as winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the fronds of a palm tree in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Hurricane Dorian
Kristen Davis watches the high surf from a boardwalk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, as winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the fronds of a palm tree in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather
Trucks line up at the N.C. Resources Commission boat ramp in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Residents were watching Hurricane Dorian as it slowly approaches the Southeastern U.S. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
Matt Born
Hurricane Dorian
Maximus Modert, left, and Tyde Modert, of Fort Pierce,Fla., sit on boardwalk steps at the edge of a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane and is moving slowly through the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Hurricane Dorian
Weston Lee, right, and Alexander VanKeulen, both of Vero Beach, play on the edge of the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane and is moving slowly through the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Hurricane Dorian
Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane and is moving slowly through the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Hurricane Dorian
People watch the high surf from the boardwalk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane and is moving slowly through the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Hurricane Dorian
Kristen Davis watches the high surf from a boardwalk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with her daughter Addie Davis 4, as winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the fronds of a palm tree palm tree, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather
A child runs as a wave generated by Hurricane Dorian crashes into the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
Tropical Weather
A resident clings to the railing as a wave generated by Hurricane Dorian crashes into the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
Tropical Weather Florida
A message to Hurricane Dorian is spry painted on a covering over a window at the Coastal Angler Magazine office, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
os-volusia-beaches-hurricane-dorian
People hang on to the railing as a wave generated by Hurricane Dorian explodes into the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
Tropical Weather Florida
Kaci Helmick, of Port Orange, Fla., leaves the jetty, escorted by a Volusia County Beach Patrol lifeguard after watching massive waves generated by Hurricane Dorian hit the pier at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The patrol closed the jetty when wave swells of more than 9 feet began crashing over the pier. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Georgia
Glynn County school resource officer Mark Hooper, left, and school support staff member Sheree Armstrong, right, help Elizabeth Scales board a special needs bus at Lanier Plaza as hundreds of local residents evacuate the area under mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Brunswick, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton
Tropical Weather Georgia
A dog named Chick is loaded onto a bus by emergency workers as he and his owner Leonard Baker, along with other locals board buses at Lanier Plaza to leave the area under mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Brunswick, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton
Tropical Weather Florida
A kite surfer takes advantage of the high winds and waves in Juno Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida, while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Carl Juste
Tropical Weather Florida
A beach goer climbs the stairs near the Juno Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Carl Juste
Tropical Weather Florida
Beach goers get a closer look of the waves crashing against the Juna Beach Pier in Juno Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida, while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Carl Juste
