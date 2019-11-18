Storm causes flooding along Outer Banks; tugboat collides with bridge

Impressive GOES satellite loop of the coastal storm, strengthening. Locally, water levels are expected to continue to rise overnight with winds remaining steady. pic.twitter.com/2kju0cgqhQ— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) November 17, 2019
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina transportation officials closed a flooded road on Hatteras Island after a storm brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of the Outer Banks and coast.
The state Department of Transportation said in a news release Sunday that workers have been removing wind-blown sand from N.C. 12, which remained closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.
The state says officials haven’t found any structural damage to the road, which partially closed on Saturday evening. But sand was covering it at several points between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. More flooding overwash was expected on the road at high tide on Sunday morning and Sunday night.
The storm brought sustained winds of up to 45 mph. It is expected to pull away from the coast by Monday.
The Coast Guard says it’s investigating the collision of a tugboat with an old bridge on the Outer Banks.
The Coast Guard said in a news release Sunday that that tugboat Miss Bonnie collided with the Old Bonner Bridge. The replacement for the aging Bonner Bridge opened earlier this year.
The Coast Guard said no one was injured. All eight people aboard the tugboat made it safely ashore. No pollution was reported due to the crash.
The news release said the collision left the tugboat semi-submerged and leaning up against the bridge.
