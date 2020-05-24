Summer weather outlook: extra warmth and rainfall favored across Va.

When you’re a kid, summer seems to last forever.
When you’re a meteorologist, it technically lasts 92 days.
Though hot, muggy weather can show up in Virginia anytime between April and October, official summer is closing in fast.
Climatologically, it’s defined as our three hottest months: June, July and August.
In astronomical terms, the summer solstice occurs on June 20.
The summer seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released last week, favors warmer and wetter-than-normal conditions around Virginia and the Eastern Seaboard over these next three months.
For Richmond, it breaks down to a 54% chance that the seasonal mean temperature will be above normal (relative to recent decades), a 33% chance for a near-normal summer, and just a 13% chance that cooler than normal conditions will prevail.
Most portions of the U.S. stand a good chance of seeing a hotter-than-usual summer, with the exception of the Midwest. The highest odds for above-normal summer temperatures are across the desert Southwest and also over the Northeast. Agency forecasters cited our decade-over-decade warming trend as a big factor in the outlook, along with agreement from computer models.
The trend isn’t quite so dominant for precipitation in our region. Richmond has a 43% chance of above-normal summer rainfall, a 33% chance it will be near normal, and a 24% chance that it’s a dry summer here, according to NOAA.
The nationwide summer precipitation trends favor dry weather over much of the West, where drought conditions are expected to persist or expand. Wetter trends dominate the eastern half of the Lower 48, where new drought formation is unlikely.
The extra rain anticipated across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. is consistent with our being in the neutral phase of the El Niño-La Niña cycle, plus expectations for an active hurricane season.
But mean temperatures can’t show us all of the ups and downs.
Our day-to-day weather becomes much less variable in summer because the jet stream’s path migrates north to higher latitudes, so our changes come about from weaker, slower fronts and subtler shifts in air masses.
Yet even a blazing hot summer will have some mild days, and a mild summer will have some scorchers.
These graphs show the distribution of summer temperatures in Richmond — and how it’s changing over time.
Based on the past few decades, if Richmond had a perfectly normal summer, it would break down like this across those 92 days:
- one day in the 60s.
- eight days in the 70s.
- 46 days in the 80s.
- 36 days in the 90s.
- one day in the 100s.
Since the 20th century, the average number of summer days in the 90s has edged higher while 70s have become less frequent. One-hundreds can vary greatly from year to year, depending on how wet or dry it is.
So an above-normal summer could be achieved if we happen to hit plenty of 100s, but also just by swapping out some of those 70s for 80s.
But the average can also rise when we get more nights in the 70s versus the 60s.
For lows, here’s the typical spread:
- eight mornings in the 50s.
- 46 mornings in the 60s.
- 33 mornings in the lower 70s.
- five mornings in the mid- to upper 70s.
And as our climate continues to warm, we’re clearly trending toward more tropical summer nights in the 70s and fewer cool ones in the 50s.
Unlike temperature patterns, which smooth out from day to day in our warm season, the rainfall gets more variable due to pop-up showers and storms.
With the caveat that these figures can look very different in any given backyard, here’s the June 1-to-Aug. 31 weather history at Richmond International Airport:
- 32 days with measurable precipitation on average, or nearly 1 in 3.
- as many as 45 days with rainfall (2003) and as few as 18 (1963).
- average of three or four days with 1 inch or more of rain, or about one per month.
- as many as 11 days with heavy rain (2004) and as few as zero (2010).
While we can confidently do without snowfall statistics, some unlucky spots can see hail when thunderstorms find the right ingredients aloft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.