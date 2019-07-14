Lunar eclipse Tuesday, but we can’t see it
Much of the world can see a partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday night, as Earth’s shadow covers 65% of the moon, but it’s not visible from the U.S. It’s less dramatic than a red-hued total lunar eclipse like we saw in January. Our next good lunar show is in 2022.
