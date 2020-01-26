Sunday Weatherline

2000 snowstorm followed by ice storm
Twenty years ago, our region was digging out from a poorly predicted winter storm. Snowfall totaling 10 to 19 inches — plus wind-driven drifts — buried central Virginia on Jan. 25, 2000. In its wake, lows sank below zero, then a crippling ice storm struck on Jan. 30.
