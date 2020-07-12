Sunday Weatherline

This week brings ISS sighting opportunities
The next few evenings offer us chances to see bright International Space Station passes: Monday at 10:49 p.m., Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:14 p.m. It will take about 6 minutes to cross from southwest to northeast, each time at a different height.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.