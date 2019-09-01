Dorian could bring rain, tidal flooding to coast
There’s a growing chance that Virginia’s coast could see some rain, high surf and tidal flooding if Hurricane Dorian curves past North Carolina later this week. Details will hinge on the storm’s track, speed and strength, and the forecast is still in flux.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.