Sunday Weatherline

NOAA says September one of hottest ever
Averaged across the globe, last month tied September 2015 for the hottest September in the industrial era, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the climate warms, the planet’s 10 warmest Septembers have occurred since 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.