Sunday Weatherline

Deadly Hugo struck Virginia 30 years ago
Hurricane Hugo blasted southwestern Virginia on Sept. 22, 1989, after coming ashore in South Carolina. Gusts up to 81 mph downed trees onto roads, cars and homes, killing six people and leaving $60 million in damage. Grayson and Carroll counties were hit the hardest.
