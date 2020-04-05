Sunday Weatherline

Record-earliest final freeze date in the making
Will March 8 prove to have been Richmond’s last spring freeze? It’s not out of the realm of possibility to get a 32-degree night in mid-April. But each mild day boosts the chance that this spring will beat March 11, 2012, for record-earliest final freeze date.
