Sunday Weatherline

Cold season a mix of typical, odd so far
Including today, Richmond has seen 22 days with a freezing low since the first one on Nov. 4. That’s a typical pace by this point in the cold season. What’s odd is that we quickly sank to 20 degrees on Nov. 14, but will make it to Jan. 1 without having gone any lower.
