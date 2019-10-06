Sunday Weatherline

Hurricanes typically miss N.C. in October
October can remain an active month in the tropics, but North Carolina has seen few direct hurricane landfalls after September. The state’s strongest October landfall was Category 4 Hazel in 1954. In 2016, Matthew dumped intense rain while the eye stayed offshore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.