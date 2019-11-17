Sunday Weatherline

Season-to-date freezes highest since 1996
So far this fall, seven days had a low at or below 32 degrees in Richmond (as of Saturday). That’s the highest season-to-date freeze count since 1996, but it’s nowhere near the record. By this point in the fall of 1976, 21 days had already dipped to freezing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.