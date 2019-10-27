Sunday Weatherline

Severe storms possible in Richmond area
Stay aware of the sky today: A cold front meeting with unseasonably humid air and strong winds aloft could whip up some gusty severe storms across the Richmond region. By late afternoon, storms will shift eastward to Tidewater. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
