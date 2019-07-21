Cool off with a look back at Virginia’s lowest July temperatures. Coldest low: 31 degrees at Burke’s Garden, Tazewell County, on July 16, 1926. Coolest highs: 55 at Burke’s Garden in 1999 and Big Meadows, Madison County, in 2000. Coolest July statewide: 1918.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription