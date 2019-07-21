Cool off with a look back at Virginia’s lowest July temperatures. Coldest low: 31 degrees at Burke’s Garden, Tazewell County, on July 16, 1926. Coolest highs: 55 at Burke’s Garden in 1999 and Big Meadows, Madison County, in 2000. Coolest July statewide: 1918.
