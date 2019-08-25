Dorian now a tropical storm east of Trinidad

Tropical Storm Dorian formed 810 miles east of Trinidad on Saturday afternoon. Dorian is forecast to move northwest across the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, possibly having strengthened into a hurricane, then approach Hispaniola or Puerto Rico by Thursday.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

