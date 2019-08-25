Dorian now a tropical storm east of Trinidad
Tropical Storm Dorian formed 810 miles east of Trinidad on Saturday afternoon. Dorian is forecast to move northwest across the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, possibly having strengthened into a hurricane, then approach Hispaniola or Puerto Rico by Thursday.
