Sunday Weatherline

After reaching minor flood stage for the fourth time this year on Saturday, the James River will gradually ebb during the week ahead. At the Westham gauge, the predicted level will drop below 12 feet by Sunday evening, and down to 9 feet by Tuesday morning.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
