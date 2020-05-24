You are the owner of this article.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO
COUNTIES

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES


FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND
WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...THE
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS
* UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 08:54 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.6 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 9.6 FEET BY &
TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW AFTERNOON.
* AT 9.0 FEET...THE ANCARROW'S BOAT LANDING IS CLOSED AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 9.7 FEET ON DEC
1 2005.

&&

Sunday Weatherline

After reaching minor flood stage for the fourth time this year on Saturday, the James River will gradually ebb during the week ahead. At the Westham gauge, the predicted level will drop below 12 feet by Sunday evening, and down to 9 feet by Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

After reaching minor flood stage for the fourth time this year on Saturday, the James River will gradually ebb during the week ahead. At the Westham gauge, the predicted level will drop below 12 feet by Sunday evening, and down to 9 feet by Tuesday morning.

