Sunday Weatherline

The mixed weather bag that is March
Welcome to March. Richmond averages 10 days with precipitation, nine freezing nights, eight days in the 70s, and one day with snowfall during the month. We gain daylight at the fastest rate of the year: March 31 will have 72 more minutes of sun than today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.