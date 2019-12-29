Sunday Weatherline

AMS turns 100 years old today
Today, the American Meteorological Society marks 100 years since its founding on Dec. 29, 1919. The 13,000-member organization, which established a certification program for on-air meteorologists in 1957, publishes 11 journals of weather and climate research.
