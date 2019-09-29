Sunday Weatherline

Cooler temperatures may be around the corner
Richmond will approach daily record highs again on Wednesday and Thursday as 90s return, but seasonably cooler weather appears to be on the horizon by early next week. Here are the historic high marks to watch. Oct. 2: 91 degrees (1986). Oct. 3: 94 (1919).
