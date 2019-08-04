If it isn’t cloudy, Monday will bring our best chance to spot the International Space Station this month during the evening hours. It will appear 34 degrees above the west-northwest at 9:25 p.m., arc nearly overhead and fade toward the southeast by 9:28.
