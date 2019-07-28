A storm blast from the past

50 years ago, Richmond dealt with two serious storms in one week. On July 22, 1969, a 5-inch rainfall inundated roads, homes and injured seven people. Violent winds ripped into downtown on July 28, which left three hurt and uprooted trees at Capitol Square.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription