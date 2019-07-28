A storm blast from the past
50 years ago, Richmond dealt with two serious storms in one week. On July 22, 1969, a 5-inch rainfall inundated roads, homes and injured seven people. Violent winds ripped into downtown on July 28, which left three hurt and uprooted trees at Capitol Square.
