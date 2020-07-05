Sunday Weatherline

A derecho struck the state 40 years ago
A potent derecho hurtled through Virginia on July 5, 1980. The storm began in Iowa the day before. Winds of up to 81 mph capsized boats, toppled trees and left power outages across the state. A concert at City Stadium was called off because of the high wind and rain.
