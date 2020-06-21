Sunday Weatherline

It was a stormy solstice 50 years ago, today
June 21, 1970, was marked by violent storms with gusts up to 83 mph in our region. Tornadoes hit Winterpock and Petersburg. Several were hurt as winds wrecked buildings in Hopewell, West Point, the Northern Neck and Norfolk. At least 65 boats called for rescue.
