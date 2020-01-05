Early today, the Earth is at its closest point to the sun along its elliptical orbit (called perihelion). We’re 91.4 million miles apart on Jan. 5, versus 94.5 million on July 4. We don’t notice it because seasons are driven by the tilt of the planet’s axis.
Sunday Weatherline
John Boyer
Sunday Weatherline
