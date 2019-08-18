On Aug. 18, 1926, the world’s first “television” weather map was beamed from Arlington to Washington. The experimental system, devised by TV pioneer C. Francis Jenkins, was designed to reach naval vessels and took 50 minutes to mechanically sketch a map.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

