Sunday Weatherline

‘Arthur’ is well-known in Outer Banks
The rotating scheme of Atlantic hurricane names has been going for 41 years, so some coincidences are bound to occur. “Arthur” has been used six times before. Three of those iterations — in 1996, 2002 and 2014 — were for systems that affected the Outer Banks.
