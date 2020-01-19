Sunday Weatherline

Who can recall the winter of 1940?
In the coming days, we’ll mark 80 years since Richmond’s biggest snowstorm and all-time record low. If you would like to share your recollections or family stories about that winter of 1940, email jboyer@timesdispatch.com or leave a message at (804) 649-6209.
