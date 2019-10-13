Sunday Weatherline

Oct. 13 usually ushers in fall’s first low in 30s
Historically, Oct. 13 is the average date for Richmond’s first fall low temperature in the 30s. Last year, we first dipped below 40 degrees on Oct. 19. There’s nothing that brisk in our weekly forecast yet. It’s rare for upper 30s to hold off until November.
