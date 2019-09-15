Sept. 15 in tropical history: 1944’s “Great Atlantic Hurricane” howled across New England as the Outer Banks began to dig out from the destruction it left the day before. In 1984, Diana returned to sea after an erratic, four-day slog over coastal North Carolina.
