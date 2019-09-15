Sept. 15 in tropical history: 1944’s “Great Atlantic Hurricane” howled across New England as the Outer Banks began to dig out from the destruction it left the day before. In 1984, Diana returned to sea after an erratic, four-day slog over coastal North Carolina.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

