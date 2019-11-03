Sunday Weatherline

Tornadoes confirmed in Thursday storm
Thursday night’s storms spawned two tornadoes in Virginia: one in Mecklenburg County west of Clarksville, another in a rural area of Chesapeake. The National Weather Service rated both as EF-1 with winds near 90 mph. Neither caused injuries or major damage.
