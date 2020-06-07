Sunday Weatherline

Where to go for weather info while Boyer’s away
John Boyer’s WeatherDesk coverage will return the week of June 15. Visit weather.gov/akq for the latest forecasts and alerts from the National Weather Service in Wakefield, and roanoke.com/weather for regional analysis by Kevin Myatt of the Roanoke Times.
