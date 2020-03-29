Sunday Weatherline

Richmond had two 94-degree days in March 1907
March can really bring the heat. The state’s hottest high during the month was 96 degrees in Buckingham County on March 29, 1907. Richmond also set its monthly record of 94 that day, tying an identical high six days earlier. Rarely, lows have approached 70.
