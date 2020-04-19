Sunday Weatherline

Volunteer network welcoming observers
The CoCoRaHS precipitation program expects to receive its 50 millionth data report this weekend, but more volunteer observers are welcome. The local National Weather Service will hold virtual training on Monday at noon. To learn more, go to weather.gov/akq.
