Sunday Weatherline

When temperatures mirror one another
Fun trivia on this palindromic date: Richmond’s daily high and low temperature mirror each other about 1% of the time. Of the 25 palindromic pairs recorded since 1897, the most common is 86 and 68. Only once did we see 83 and 38 in the same day, or 95 and 59.
