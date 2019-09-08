15 years since Frances’ fury
On Sept. 8, 2004, Tropical Depression Frances spawned 14 tornadoes in Virginia, the second of three outbreaks in a month. Fauquier and Caroline were hit hard, and a minor tornado struck Richmond’s East End. Heavy rain led to floods around Roanoke.
