Sunday Weatherline

In March, it rains but rarely pours
March can be rainy, but big downpours are rare. Across Virginia, the wettest March day was likely 5.1 inches in Brunswick County on March 22, 1903. Richmond’s highest daily total in March was 3.14 inches on March 7, 1992. Statewide, 1994 was our wettest March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.