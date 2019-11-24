Sunday Weatherline

Nov. rain records related to Gulf hurricanes
Our November rain records are linked to Gulf hurricanes. Richmond’s wettest November day was Nov. 12, 2009, when Ida’s strong remnant low dumped 3.51 inches. In 1985, moisture swept in by Juan caused the state’s most extreme monthly rainfall — and huge floods.
