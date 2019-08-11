Outlook for daylight getting dimmer
The future isn’t looking quite as bright. Our last post-8 p.m. sunset of the year happens on Friday. As of today, we’ve lost one hour of light since the June 21 summer solstice. We’ll lose another hour by Sept. 7, at a rate of a little over 2 minutes per day.
