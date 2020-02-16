Sunday Weatherline

More rain possible this week, but not much
There’s another rain chance for our area this week, but it won’t be as soggy as recent weeks were. From late Tuesday to early Wednesday, the next front will likely bring less than 0.25 inches of rain. Rivers with higher-than-usual levels will keep declining.
