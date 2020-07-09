Thursday afternoon update: Tropical system forming near the Outer Banks will mostly miss Richmond

Thursday afternoon update
The low pressure system sending rain through the Outer Banks today isn't an official tropical storm, at least not yet.
Satellite and radar scans throughout the morning showed a somewhat lopsided look to the developing storm. Spiral clouds converged near Cape Lookout while most of the thunderstorms roiled across the ocean waters east of Cape Hatteras. A new low center is trying to form in the heart of the offshore storm activity. For the most part, onshore areas have seen minimal winds and spotty rain.
Should the storminess and the circulation sync up a little more, the National Hurricane Center could call it a tropical depression later today. The chances are up to 80%, and a Hurricane Hunters aircraft is flying out to gather more data.
Richmond's rain prospects - which were already borderline related to this system - are trending even lower as the latest simulations keep the bulk of its rain along or just off the Virginia coastline tonight as that low spins north.
Locally, expect routine summer conditions today with some hit-or-miss afternoon showers and a muggy high in the upper 80s.
Wednesday evening forecast
Call it a coastal low or a nuisance rainmaker. Soon we might even be calling it Tropical Storm Fay.
No matter what, the storminess rolling from North Carolina to the Northeast promises to bring a brief spell of lousy conditions for beachgoers.
Richmond may see some of its rain, but the heaviest amounts will likely hug the coastline.
On Wednesday, the low pressure was a weak, disorganized whirl of thundershowers stretching from Columbia, S.C. to the Outer Banks, centered roughly over Wilmington, N.C.
The National Hurricane Center gave it 70% odds of further development into a tropical depression or storm. The offshore waters are warm enough and the winds aloft light enough to allow it to organize a bit more as it tracks toward Cape Hatteras on Thursday.
It's a high potential for what would ultimately be a low-end system.
The main effect will be heavy rain along and near its path, though other hazards may include minor coastal flooding, dangerous seas for small boats and a high risk of rip currents at nearby beaches.
The immediate coastline could feel some peak onshore gusts to 35 mph by Thursday night, or 40 mph if it attains tropical storm strength.
The low will make its closest approach to the Virginia capes on Friday morning - probably staying just offshore - then accelerate toward New Jersey and New York by Saturday.
Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, downpours might lead to localized flash flooding in the Tidewater region of Virginia.
Rain totals could exceed 2 inches near the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore. But west of the Interstate 95 corridor, amounts are likely to wind up well below 1 inch.
For Richmond, the low's passage off to our east means more clouds and better odds of on-and-off rain showers by Thursday night.
If it takes a path right along the coastline, Richmond might end up with a steadier overnight rain.
By Friday afternoon, showers will depart and breezy conditions should subside across eastern Virginia.
The system won't be an concern on our weekend weather, but a front coming through in its wake will keep hit-or-miss storms in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday as highs return to the lower 90s.
Should we see the sixth tropical storm of the still-young 2020 season swirling off to our northeast, it would be the earliest-forming "F" storm on record - weeks ahead of Franklin's appearance on July 21, 2005.
