Thursday forecast: A soaking, potentially stormy end to April in store for central Va.

Just when it seemed like spring weather might settle into a sunny, not-too-hot, not-too-cold stride, here comes some turbulence.

Widespread, soaking rain is headed for central Virginia on Thursday, which may come along with a chance for flooding and severe weather.

A cold front laden with moisture will slow down as it pushes eastward into the region, meaning it could be one of the wettest days so far this spring, if not this year.

Spotty showers could filter in ahead of the front on Wednesday night as a gusty wind from the south carries in mild, humid air. But the steadiest downpours now look like they'll hold off until Thursday. Thursday night will see gradual clearing as the front moves offshore, but leftover showers could last through the day on Friday as low pressure slowly whirls away from the Mid-Atlantic.

nam3km_ref_frzn_neus_fh42-60.gif

Simulated radar map for Thursday, showing a slow-moving line of steady rain and embedded storms moving from west to east across Virginia. 

Most areas can expect rainfall totals in the neighborhood of 1 to 1.5 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible. In forecast discussions on Tuesday, National Weather Service offices across the state noted that flood watches may be warranted.

d13_fill.gif

Projected rainfall amounts from Tuesday night through Thursday, showing widespread amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches across Virginia. For the Richmond area, most of it would fall during the day Thursday. Locally higher amounts are possible, which may result in flooding.

If that soaking rain materializes, the runoff would lead to minor river flooding by the weekend.

Severe weather chances will depend on how unstable the atmosphere becomes. This is still the time of year to watch each front carefully, even if the ingredients don't look very impressive a few days out.

In Tuesday's forecast, the Storm Prediction Center limited the severe weather chances to areas along and south of the North Carolina border from Wednesday night into Thursday, with higher potential across the Deep South.

VA_swody2.png

Severe weather probabilities for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with marginal chances limited to far southwestern Virginia and points south.
VA_swody3.png

Severe weather probabilities for Thursday, with marginal chances confined to coastal North Carolina. If the air becomes more unstable across Virginia, severe weather chances could expand into Virginia.

But the winds aloft over Virginia will be vigorous no matter what, so damaging thunderstorm gusts may become more of a concern here if the atmosphere gets a bit more unstable.

If that's the case and Thursday's storm chances rise, look for updates on richmond.com.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

