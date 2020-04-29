You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THURSDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH
CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN LOUISA,
FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN NORTH CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK,
DINWIDDIE, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, AND NOTTOWAY. IN SOUTHEAST
VIRGINIA, GREENSVILLE.

* FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

* MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD
FRONT THURSDAY MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS ALONG
AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 95. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO
AVERAGE 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE
ALONG THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR. THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LEAD
TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

&&
top story

Thursday forecast update: Flood watch for central Va. and a borderline chance for strong storms

  • 1
  • 1 min to read

Just when it seemed like spring weather might settle into a sunny, not-too-hot, not-too-cold stride, here comes some turbulence.

Widespread, soaking rain is headed for central Virginia on Thursday, which may come along with a chance for flooding and gusty thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches for most of the state ahead of the system. Streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas could fill with water after several hours of downpours.

flow.JPG

Areas under a flood watch on Wednesday night and Thursday are shaded in green. Widespread and prolonged rain could lead to high water on streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas.

For metro Richmond, that flood watch is in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

A cold front laden with moisture will slow down as it pushes eastward into the region, meaning it could be one of the wettest days so far this spring, if not this year.

Spotty showers could filter in ahead of the front late tonight as a gusty wind from the south carries in mild, humid air. But the steadiest downpours now look like they'll occur between daybreak and the late afternoon for the Richmond region. Thursday night will see gradual clearing as the front moves offshore, but leftover showers could last through the day on Friday as low pressure slowly whirls away from the Mid-Atlantic.

nam3km_ref_frzn_neus_fh42-60.gif

Simulated radar map for Thursday, showing a slow-moving line of steady rain and embedded storms moving from west to east across Virginia. 

Most areas can expect rainfall totals in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible.

d13_fill.gif

Projected rainfall amounts through Thursday night, showing widespread amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches across central Virginia. Locally higher amounts are possible, which may result in flash flooding.

If that soaking rain materializes, the runoff would lead to minor river flooding by the weekend.

rmdv2_hg.png

Projected level for the James River at Richmond's Westham gauge, showing rising levels following Thursday's rain. As of Wednesday, minor flooding is predicted for Saturday.

Severe weather chances will depend on how unstable the atmosphere becomes, which is still uncertain.

VA_swody3.png

Severe weather probabilities for Thursday, with marginal chances confined to coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. If the air becomes more unstable across central Virginia, those chances could expand northward.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for Thursday puts a marginal chance of severe storms – one on their one-to-five scale – for southeastern Virginia and coastal North Carolina. The primary concern would be for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado could briefly spin up in that region.

But the winds aloft over central Virginia will be vigorous no matter what, so damaging thunderstorm gusts may become more of a concern here if the atmosphere gets a bit warmer and more unstable.

Look for more updates tomorrow on richmond.com.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News