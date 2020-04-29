Thursday forecast update: Flood watch for central Va. and a borderline chance for strong storms

Just when it seemed like spring weather might settle into a sunny, not-too-hot, not-too-cold stride, here comes some turbulence.
Widespread, soaking rain is headed for central Virginia on Thursday, which may come along with a chance for flooding and gusty thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service issued flood watches for most of the state ahead of the system. Streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas could fill with water after several hours of downpours.
For metro Richmond, that flood watch is in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
A cold front laden with moisture will slow down as it pushes eastward into the region, meaning it could be one of the wettest days so far this spring, if not this year.
Spotty showers could filter in ahead of the front late tonight as a gusty wind from the south carries in mild, humid air. But the steadiest downpours now look like they'll occur between daybreak and the late afternoon for the Richmond region. Thursday night will see gradual clearing as the front moves offshore, but leftover showers could last through the day on Friday as low pressure slowly whirls away from the Mid-Atlantic.
Most areas can expect rainfall totals in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible.
If that soaking rain materializes, the runoff would lead to minor river flooding by the weekend.
Severe weather chances will depend on how unstable the atmosphere becomes, which is still uncertain.
The Storm Prediction Center outlook for Thursday puts a marginal chance of severe storms – one on their one-to-five scale – for southeastern Virginia and coastal North Carolina. The primary concern would be for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado could briefly spin up in that region.
But the winds aloft over central Virginia will be vigorous no matter what, so damaging thunderstorm gusts may become more of a concern here if the atmosphere gets a bit warmer and more unstable.
NOAA shows less than slight to marginal. You say could be wettest day of the year.
We had 2" last week in the highlands.
We had 2" last week in the highlands.
