Thursday's downpours could bring flooding in Va.

If this next rainmaker lives up to its forecast, a February's worth of rain will drench central Virginia on Thursday and Thursday night.
Forget about ice and snow threats – for now. Instead, the downpours could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and river flooding.
Then, mix in a volatile, unseasonable temperature trend between now and the weekend and it all adds up to a very busy forecast.
Rain timing
Be ready for light-to-moderate rain at any point on Wednesday, though the drops could appear in come-and-go fashion all day long. Generally, it will be colder and wetter than Tuesday was.
There's an even stronger chance for rain throughout Thursday, though there will be some gaps in the action. The very heaviest rain is on track for Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
Rain chances will taper quickly on Friday morning after the main cold front clears through. By daybreak, any lingering showers would be light and short-lived. Dry weather is a good bet for Friday afternoon.
Projected rain amounts near the records
If you were drawing up a textbook scenario for excessive winter rainfall, this setup checks the boxes:
• Near-record amount of moisture throughout the troposphere.
• Strong lifting motion from an approaching cold front (and upper-level trough) to turn that moisture into widespread rain.
• Enough warmth and instability for convection, or thunderstorm-like downpours.
• A slow-moving system with rain chances spread over a few days, and its intensity increasing over time.
Put together, it will make the rain widespread, persistent and heavy.
Nearly all computer models are in agreement that the central swath of Virginia will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday morning, with most of that coming on Thursday and Thursday night.
High-end scenarios involve 4- to 5-inch pockets of rain somewhere in the Piedmont, possibly even in metro Richmond.
For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.
The daily rainfall records are:
• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.
• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.
It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:
• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.
• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.
• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.
That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.
Severe weather possible Thursday
Severe storms are expected to whip across the Deep South on Wednesday then fan out from Florida to North Carolina on Thursday as the powerful system draws up air from the Gulf of Mexico.
Damaging winds will be the most widespread concern, but a tornado chance is also in the mix across the Southeast.
Virginia – and metro Richmond in particular – will be on the very northern fringe of the severe weather ingredients by Thursday afternoon and evening.
As with most of our winter severe weather chances, the ingredients will be lopsided and somewhat fickle. Very strong winds will be ripping aloft by Thursday afternoon, but there will be a limited supply of the instability that forms thunderstorms and brings those winds down to ground level.
Severe weather isn't guaranteed, but keep an eye out for watches and warnings if we warm well into the 60s.
Hampton Roads and Southside are the parts of the state most likely to deal with strong storms.
River flooding
Round after round of rain on Thursday night could trigger localized flash flooding, or inundation of creeks, poorly-drained areas and low-lying roads.
But a widespread soaking of this magnitude will also cause rises on all of the state's major rivers. Minor-to-moderate river flooding is a strong possibility, but details will depend on the exact footprint of the heavy totals.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service's forecast for the James River at Richmond shows the Westham gauge rising past 9 feet by Friday morning.
Computer models extend past that official forecast, and most suggest a crest above the 12-foot minor flood stage on Saturday morning, and potentially above the 15-foot moderate flood stage.
That assumes the rainfall shows up as predicted, so look for an update in the days ahead.
Temperature swings
A "backdoor" cold front will put an abrupt halt to this week's unseasonable warmth for about 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, but warmer air will surge back in on Thursday.
As a result, Wednesday will have a backwards temperature trend of mild 50s early in the morning, then fall sharply to chilly 40s just after daybreak.
That intrusion of cold air will retreat on Thursday as southerly winds take over, pushing readings from 40s in the morning to 60s by the afternoon.
Friday's high might happen in the early morning, with lower 60s or upper 50s still in place ahead of the cold front.
But as the rain clears out, a colder and drier air mass will blow in from the west.
Plan for 50s during much of the day, but readings might slip into the 40s by the afternoon. Then, seasonably cold 30s will settle in on Friday night.
Really great and informative projection for the upcoming storm. Wish every meteorological forecast was as good as this. Keep up the good work!
