Thursday Weatherline

Cold misses setting record for Richmond
Wednesday’s cold barely missed setting a record in Richmond. In the larger context, warmth is dominant. So far in 2019, we’ve set or tied 13 daily records for warmth, and two for cold. Our year-to-date mean temperature of 63.7 degrees is the highest on record.
