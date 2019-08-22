Tropical storm forms in North Atlantic
Tropical Storm Chantal formed over the North Atlantic on Tuesday, but it poses no threat to land as it spins eastward. There’s a slight chance for another system to organize off the southeastern U.S. coast over the next week. If so, the next name is Dorian.
