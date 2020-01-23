Thursday Weatherline

In 1940, 21.6 inches of snow fell here
Eighty years ago today, the first flakes of Richmond’s record 21.6-inch snowstorm began to fall. Soon, we’ll feature photos and memories of 1940’s extreme weather. If you would like to share your own, write to jboyer@timesdispatch.com or call (804) 649-6209.
