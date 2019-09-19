Thursday Weatherline

Catch a bright pass from the space station
This evening brings an excellent chance to spot the International Space Station as it arcs across the northwestern sky from 8:46 to 8:50 p.m. On Friday, a brighter pass will cross nearly overhead, from southwest to northeast, from 7:58 to 8:04 p.m.
