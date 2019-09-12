A weak disturbance near the Bahamas could organize into a tropical depression or storm as it moves west across Florida and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Regardless of status, it will bring rain to that region. The next name up is Humberto.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription