Thursday Weatherline

Year’s first 90-degree day is imminent
The average date for Richmond’s first 90-degree day of the year is May 13, according to the National Weather Service’s Wakefield office. So far in 2020, we’ve been up to 88 twice in March. Saturday’s hot forecast puts us within reach of 90 again. Last year, 90-degree weather debuted on May 19.
